May 25 (Reuters) - Impact Coatings publ AB :

* Increases cooperation with ABB on the development of smart electricity grids solutions (“Smart Grids”)

* From now on impact coatings will change role to active partner with ABB, Uppsala Universitet, Tecnalia (Spain)

* Project financing is estimated at 65,000 euros ($71,311.50)

