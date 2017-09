May 26 (Reuters) - DDM Group AG :

* Q1 operating profit 819,105 euros ($894,380.75) versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* Says net collections during Q1 2015 increased by 102 pct percent to 5.7 million euros (2.8 million euros year ago)

* Says Q1 cash EBITDA increased 148 pct and amounted to 4.4 million euros (1.8 million euros year ago)

* Plans to raise additional funding primarily through debt finance Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)