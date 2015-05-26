FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairfax Financial says Brit shares to delist from LSE by June 23
May 26, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fairfax Financial says Brit shares to delist from LSE by June 23

Reuters Staff

May 26 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd

* Cash consideration will be paid within 10 days of date of this announcement to those Brit shareholders whose valid acceptances have already been received

* Anticipated that cancellation of listing and trading of Brit shares will take effect no earlier than 8.00 a.m. (london time) on 23 June 2015

* Offer declared unconditional in all respects, commencement of compulsory acquisition procedure and delisting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [FFH.TO BRIT.L]

