BRIEF-Brit says delisting of shares on LSE expected by June 23
#Market News
May 26, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brit says delisting of shares on LSE expected by June 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Brit Plc

* Applications will be made to UK listing authority and London Stock Exchange for cancellation of listing and trading of company’s ordinary shares of 1 (one) pence each

* Jonathan Feuer, Sachin Khajuria, Kamil Salame, Gernot Lohr, maarten hulshoff, hans-peter gerhardt and willem stevens have resigned as non-executive directors from Brit board

* Cancellation notice period will now commence and cancellation is expected to become effective in 20 business days’ time on 23 June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
