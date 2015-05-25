FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pharming Group and Cytobioteck announce distribution agreement for Ruconest
#Market News
May 25, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pharming Group and Cytobioteck announce distribution agreement for Ruconest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Pharming Group NV :

* Pharming Group and Cytobioteck announce exclusive distribution agreement for Ruconest

* Under agreement, Cytobioteck will drive all regulatory processes and will purchase its commercial supplies of Ruconest from Pharming at a fixed transfer price

* Cytobioteck will be engaged in distribution of Ruconest in Colombia and Venezuela

* Cytobioteck S.A.S. is a privately owned Bogota, Colombia based specialty healthcare company

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

