BRIEF-Illovo Sugar FY HEPS down 7.7 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 25, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Illovo Sugar FY HEPS down 7.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Illovo Sugar Ltd

* Operating profit decreases 12.3% and HEPS decreases 7.7% for full year

* Headline earnings per share (heps) declining 7.7% from 194 cents per share to 179 cents per share

* Group sugar production in 2015/16 season is expected to be marginally lower than prior year due mainly to continuing effect of drought and frost in South Africa

* Difficult market conditions - low export sugar prices, currency volatility

* Group sugar production remains broadly level at 1.8 million tons due to adverse weather conditions in South Africa

* Structural cost reduction programmes will continue to build on good results achieved by group-wide continuous improvement programme during year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
