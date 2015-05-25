FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alcatel-Lucent to provide fiber-optic technology for China railways
#Communications Equipment
May 25, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alcatel-Lucent to provide fiber-optic technology for China railways

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent SA :

* Alcatel-Lucent has been selected by Beijing and Nanning railway bureaus in China to upgrade ‘backbone’ communications networks of rail lines in China

* The company will provide advanced fiber-optic technology for China railway authorities to harness speed of light in train operations

* China railways will deploy Alcatel-Lucent for Beijing railway bureau’s third ring, which connects Beijing to towns and cities via a rail network spanning 623 km

* For Nanning railway bureau, Alcatel-Lucent will upgrade 200km line between cities of Guilin and Liuzhou

Source text: bit.ly/1SycbiN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
