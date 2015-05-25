FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Småland entrepreneurial family buys QV Invest shares in Medica Clinical Nord
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 25, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Småland entrepreneurial family buys QV Invest shares in Medica Clinical Nord

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Medica Clinical Nord Holding AB :

* Says entrepreneurial family from Småland buys QV Invest AB’s shares in Medica Clinical Nord Holding AB

* Says TJ Gruppen AB and JOOL Invest AB buy QV’s entire remaining stake in Medica Nord, 35,000,000 shares

* Transaction is conditional upon receiving fixed purchase price at the acquisition and receiving additional payment when and if the company’s shares reach market price of 0.75 crowns in the period until Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
