BRIEF-Verimark FY rev from cont ops down 2.7 pct

May 25 (Reuters) - Verimark Holdings Ltd

* Revenue from continuing operations down 2,7% to r415,3 million (2014: r427,0 million - as restated)

* Net asset value per share at 116,8 cents (2014: 110,9 cents)

* Headline EPS at 10,4 cents (2014: 16,9 cents)

* Final cash dividend payable from retained earnings for financial year ended 28 february 2015, of r5,6 million or 5,21778 cents per share (2014: r0 million or 0,0 cents per share) has been approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)