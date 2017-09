May 25 (Reuters) - Lamda Development SA :

* Says will use 50 million euros ($54.81 million) from its latest capital increase to pay back part of its debt

* Says the debt repayment will contribute in redesigning its investment strategy and improve its financial position Source text: bit.ly/1IUIm96

