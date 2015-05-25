FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evraz Highveld Steel says launched high court application against Sasfin Bank
May 25, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Evraz Highveld Steel says launched high court application against Sasfin Bank

May 25 (Reuters) - Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd

* Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd in legal dispute with Sasfin Bank

* Applied to high court to obtain an order to, inter alia, release debtors ceded to Sasfin to enable BRPS to procure funding from Industrial Development Corporation of SA Limited

* BRPS will have a right to respond thereto

* Dispute relates to an invoice discounting agreement that was terminated by Sasfin when Highveld’s business rescue proceedings, commenced on 13 April 2015

* Board’s appointed business rescue practitioners (“ BRPS”) have launched an urgent high court application against Sasfin Bank Limited

* Sasfin is required to respond to application by 17:00 on monday, 25 May 2015

* Application is due to be heard on Thursday, 28 May 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [EHSJ.J SFNJ.J EVRE.L]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
