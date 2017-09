May 25 (Reuters) - Kiler Alisveris :

* Proposes to divest assets worth 282.1 million lira ($107.84 million)

* To divest company’s stocks, real estates and vehicles

* Additionally proposes exit right for shareholders at 3.25 lira per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6158 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)