May 26 (Reuters) - Invalda Invl AB :

* Invalda’s INVL asset management companies, MP Pension Funds Baltic and INVL Asset Management and INVL Fondai to merge

* Joint company will operate under name of Invl Asset Management

* Invalda Invl’s CEO, Darius Sulnis, says “We are ready for new deals in region if such possibility arises”

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)