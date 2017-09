May 26 (Reuters) - Taaleritehdas Oyj :

* Invested 2 million euros ($2.19 million) in Fellow Finance Oy

* Now owns 38,4 percent in Fellow Finance Oy

* Has right to buy 7,3 percent additional shares in Fellow Finance

* At the same time sold all shares in Lainaamo Oy to Fellow Finance

