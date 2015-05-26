FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taste Holdings says full-year core headline EPS up 3 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 26, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Taste Holdings says full-year core headline EPS up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Taste Holdings Ltd

* FY core revenue up 25 pct to 723.7 million rand (2014: 580.0 million rand)

* Dividend per share up 5 pct to 6.5 cents

* Impact of load-shedding is among groups top concerns due to our (or our franchisees’) inability to mitigate in all stores

* FY core headline earnings per share up 3 pct to 16.1 cents (2014: 15.7 cents)

* Expects soft sales performance of fish category to continue while anniversary effect of new store openings will be minimised in coming year

* Has identified further opportunities in line with its strategic intent and is confident that current year will see certain of these materialise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

