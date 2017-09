May 26 (Reuters) - Vukile Property Fund Ltd

* FY gross property revenue +13.6 pct to 1.58 bln rand

* Expect to deliver growth in distributions of between 7 pct and 8 pct for year ending March 31 2016

* FY headline earnings per share +14.1 pct to 186.81 cents

* FY net asset value per share +14.6 pct to 1 716 cents

* Annualised total return to shareholders +23.9 pct over 11 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: