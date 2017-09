May 26 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj :

* Reached an agreement to sell three Belgian magazine titles

* De Persgroep acquires titles Humo, Story and TeVe Blad

* Will recognize a non-recurring capital loss of around 13 million euros ($14.16 million), which includes a write-down of goodwill amounting to around 31 million euros

* 65 employees (57 FTEs) will transfer to De Persgroep

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)