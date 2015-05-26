FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen receives order of about NOK 125 million
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
May 26, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen receives order of about NOK 125 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* KONGSBERG has been selected to deliver a complete Electro, Instrument & Telecom (EIT), propulsion, safety, automation and dynamic positioning package for two new Gusto NG-2500X DP II design, offshore construction Jack-Up vessels

* The vessels are owned by Vahana Offshore Pte Ltd in Singapore

* The contracts were awarded by builder Eversendai Offshore RMC FZE (Shipyard) in RAK Maritime City, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

* Says order is worth about 125 million Norwegian crowns ($16.28 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 7.6788 Norwegian crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.