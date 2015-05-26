BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen receives order of about NOK 125 million

May 26 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* KONGSBERG has been selected to deliver a complete Electro, Instrument & Telecom (EIT), propulsion, safety, automation and dynamic positioning package for two new Gusto NG-2500X DP II design, offshore construction Jack-Up vessels

* The vessels are owned by Vahana Offshore Pte Ltd in Singapore

* The contracts were awarded by builder Eversendai Offshore RMC FZE (Shipyard) in RAK Maritime City, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

* Says order is worth about 125 million Norwegian crowns ($16.28 million)

