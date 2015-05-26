BRIEF-OFCOM outlines next steps for spectrum auction

May 26 (Reuters) - OFCOM

* OFCOM outlines next steps for spectrum auction

* Auction proposals designed to promote efficient use of spectrum

* High-Capacity spectrum could be used to deliver mobile broadband

* 2.3 ghz and 3.4 ghz spectrum bands are being released for civil use and could be suitable for providing very high data capacity

* Potential bidders are also being asked for their views on how to best proceed with auction

* No specific uses for spectrum prescribed, it is likely to interest mobile industry

* Will determine later in year best approach to making spectrum available, following stakeholder responses and condition of market

* Would issue licences for 2.3 and 3.4 ghz bands for an indefinite period, but with an initial term of 20 years after which licence fees may be payable

* Since OFCOM’s last consultation on auction, BT has announced plans to buy EE, while Hutchison Whampoa - owner of three - has reached agreement to acquire O2 from its current owner Telefonica

* If latter merger goes ahead it would reduce UK wholesale mobile market from four major operators to three

* If latter merger goes ahead it would reduce UK wholesale mobile market from four major operators to three