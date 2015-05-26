FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greene King comments on CMA update on Spirit Pub deal
#Beverages - Brewers
May 26, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Greene King comments on CMA update on Spirit Pub deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc :

* Statement regarding the CMA decision

* CMA announced that it is minded in principle to accept remedies proposed by Greene King to address its competition concerns over proposed Spirit Pub Co deal

* Remedies proposed in relation to 16 local areas by means of the proposed sale of the parties’ interests in a total of 16 pubs

* Proposed remedies will now be subject to a short period of third party consultation

* Of 16 pubs identified to be sold, nine are Greene King pubs and seven are Spirit pubs, while ten are managed pubs and six are tenanted or leased pubs

* Intend to complete acquisition of Spirit before end of June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

