BRIEF-Greene King comments on CMA update on Spirit Pub deal

May 26 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc :
* Statement regarding the CMA decision
* CMA announced that it is minded in principle to accept remedies proposed by Greene King to address its competition concerns over proposed Spirit Pub Co deal
* Remedies proposed in relation to 16 local areas by means of the proposed sale of the parties’ interests in a total of 16 pubs
* Proposed remedies will now be subject to a short period of third party consultation
* Of 16 pubs identified to be sold, nine are Greene King pubs and seven are Spirit pubs, while ten are managed pubs and six are tenanted or leased pubs
* Intend to complete acquisition of Spirit before end of June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: