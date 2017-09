May 26 (Reuters) - Ital TBS Telematic and Biomedical Services SpA :

* Unit signs 4-year contract to manage IT system of Mogliano Veneto municipality

* Deal value is 1.37 million euros ($1.50 million) Source text: bit.ly/1Fdq5hc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)