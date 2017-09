May 26 (Reuters) - Teletypos Television Programmes SA :

* Decides to increase share capital by 15.12 million euros ($16.48 million) in cash issuing 50.40 million new shares with nominal value of 0.30 euros each Source text: bit.ly/1BnfWgj

