BRIEF-ING Group to sell 45 million shares in NN Group
May 26, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ING Group to sell 45 million shares in NN Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Ing Groep Nv

* Ing Group: ING to sell 45 million shares in NN Group

* Ordinary shares will be sold by way of an accelerated book building offering to institutional investors

* Book is open with immediate effect and is expected to close ultimately by 17:30 CET on 27 May 2015

* NN Group has committed to repurchase NN Group ordinary shares from ING Group for an aggregate amount of eur 150 million

* Following a successful completion of transaction, ING group’s stake in NN Group’s outstanding capital is expected to decrease to approximately 42.4% from currently 54.8%

* Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, ING Bank and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators and bookrunners for offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
