BRIEF-Cybergun signs framework contracts totalling over 4 mln euros in Poland and Asia

May 26 (Reuters) - Cybergun SA :

* Announces the signing of an exclusive marketing agreement with a player in the Polish market

* Signs exclusive contract in Asia for Inokatsu brand with Redwolf Airsoft

* Polish contract will increase revenue in Polish market to 0.8 million euros ($870,320.00) in 2017 from 0.25 million euros in 2014

* Contract with Redwolf Airsoft will raise revenue in Asia to $1 million in 2017

* Both contracts to amount more than 4 million euros in 3 years Source text: bit.ly/1dv54rG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)