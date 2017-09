May 26 (Reuters) - NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB

* NeuroVive Asia signs collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development and commercialization of ciclomulsion in South Korea

* Under the agreement NeuroVive Asia will get an upfront payment, a conditional milestone payment and royalty on potential future sales in South Korea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)