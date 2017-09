May 26 (Reuters) - ISC Business Technology AG :

* Q1 EBITDA 227,000 euros ($247,566), 84 percent up

* Q1 revenue up 24 percent to 4.104 million euros (last year: 3.314 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)