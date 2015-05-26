FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's FCA publishes decision notices relating to Keydata senior management
May 26, 2015 / 9:58 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK's FCA publishes decision notices relating to Keydata senior management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - FCA

* Has today published decision notices in respect of three former members of Keydata’s senior management

* Decision notices, set out that FCA has decided to fine Ford, Owen and Johnson 75 million stg, 4 million stg and 200,000 stg respectively

* Decision notices, set out that FCA has decided to prohibit all three persons from performing any role in regulated financial services

* In FCA’s view, Keydata investment services (Keydata) designed and sold investment products to retail investors via IFAs

