BRIEF-Retail Estates raises 76.2 million euros in capital increase
May 26, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Retail Estates raises 76.2 million euros in capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Retail Estates SA :

* During the subscription period with preferential subscription rights, closed on May 21, 1,113,317 new shares were subscribed, representing 88.36 percent of the new shares

* 879,570 non-exercised preferential subscription rights have been on May 26, in an accelerated private placement to investors

* Gross proceeds of operation amounts to 76,224,676 euros ($83.14 million) Source text: bit.ly/1cXAshE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
