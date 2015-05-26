BRIEF-Retail Estates raises 76.2 million euros in capital increase

May 26 (Reuters) - Retail Estates SA :

* During the subscription period with preferential subscription rights, closed on May 21, 1,113,317 new shares were subscribed, representing 88.36 percent of the new shares

* 879,570 non-exercised preferential subscription rights have been on May 26, in an accelerated private placement to investors

* Gross proceeds of operation amounts to 76,224,676 euros ($83.14 million)