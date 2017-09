May 26 (Reuters) - Fonciere Volta SA :

* EPRA Net asset value per share 7.24 euros ($7.88) at Dec. 31, 2014 compared to EPRA NAV per share of 6.90 euros at Dec. 31, 2013

* FY rental income 7.8 million euros versus 8.8 million euros a year ago

* FY net income group share of 3 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1J2NF54 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)