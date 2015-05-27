FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ahold says Q1 sales of 11.3 bln euro
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 27, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ahold says Q1 sales of 11.3 bln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold NV

* Q1 sales of 11.3 billion euro, up 14.9 pct driven by currency (up 1.4 pct at constant exchange rates)

* Q1 underlying operating margin 3.5 percent versus 4.0 percent year ago

* Q1 net income 213 million euro versus 50 million euro year ago

* Business performance remains on track to deliver in line with full year expectations.

* Expect free cash flow to be broadly in line with last year, based on current exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

