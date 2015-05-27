BRIEF-OL Groupe launches 53 million euro capital increase

May 27 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA :

* Launches 52,965,144 euro ($57.77 million) capital increase with preferential subscription rights

* Says 2 existing shares give right to subscribe for 5 new shares

* Subscription price is 1.6 euro per new share

* Subscription period to last from May 28 to June 9 included

* Transaction to be used to refinace 2015 OCEANE convertible bond, as well as for the development of the group and general corporate purposes Source text: bit.ly/1EwF9F0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)