BRIEF-Card Factory says expectations for full year remain unchanged

May 27 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc :

* Update for quarter ended April 30, 2015

* Like-For-Like store sales growth within management target range

* Revenue increased by +7.5 pct (Q1 fy15: +8.5 pct), driven by a combination of like-for-like sales growth, new store roll out and further growth in our complementary online division

* Planned return of surplus cash towards end of current financial year

* Remain on track to deliver approximately 50 net new stores in current financial year

* Board's expectations for full financial year unchanged