BRIEF-Card Factory says expectations for full year remain unchanged

May 27 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc :
* Update for quarter ended April 30, 2015
* Like-For-Like store sales growth within management target range
* Revenue increased by +7.5 pct (Q1 fy15: +8.5 pct), driven by a combination of like-for-like sales growth, new store roll out and further growth in our complementary online division
* Planned return of surplus cash towards end of current financial year
* Remain on track to deliver approximately 50 net new stores in current financial year
* Board's expectations for full financial year unchanged