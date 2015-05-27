BRIEF-Plus500 says trading hit by recent problems

May 27 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd

* Group cash position of $92.2m as at 26 May 2015; this excludes customer cash retained separately in segregated accounts

* Year to date revenues of $107.9m are in excess of those achieved in whole of first half of 2014

* Trading and financial performance has been impacted by recent events, in typically quieter Q2

* Remediation actions now up to full speed to re-approve customer accounts

* Assure customers and shareholders that plus500 has a sustainable business model