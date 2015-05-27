FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SnowWorld H1 operating EBITDA same as previous year at 8.3 mln euros
May 27, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SnowWorld H1 operating EBITDA same as previous year at 8.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Snowworld NV :

* Reports H1 operating EBITDA same as previous year at 8.3 million euros ($9.06 million)

* Reports for H1 fall in turnover by 2.6 percent to 18.0 million euros

* Maintains expectation of higher EBITDA and higher operating net profit throughout the year 2014/2015

* Says dividend amounting to 30 percent to 50 percent of net profit will be distributed for the 2014/2015 financial year Source text: bit.ly/1chWDOW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

