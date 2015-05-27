FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poxel announces results for Imeglimin phase 1 study in Japanese subjects
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 27, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poxel announces results for Imeglimin phase 1 study in Japanese subjects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Poxel SA :

* Poxel announces successful results for Imeglimin phase 1 study in Japanese subjects and appoints Dr Yohjiro Itoh to lead its regulatory and clinical operations in Asia

* Says both events are critical steps in company’s strategic focus on Japanese market for further development of Imeglimin

* Results indicate that Imeglimin exhibits an excellent safety profile in Japanese subjects

* Imeglimin’s pharmacokinetics profile in Japanese subjects was comparable to that of Caucasian subjects

* Results fully support initiation of phase 2 trial in Japanese patients, which is due to start in second half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.