May 27 (Reuters) - Dinamia :

* Says its subsidiary Tyro Communication Technologies sold its 100 percent stake in Teltronic S.A.U. to British Sepura plc for 124.4 million euros

* Announces additional dividend, derivated from this sale, of 4.5 million euros ($4.91 million): 3 million approved in the merger project of Dinamia with N+1 plus 1.5 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1ci43S4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)