May 27 (Reuters) - Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien AG :

* Has concluded new loan agreement with the Vorarlberger Landes- und Hypothekenbank Aktiengesellschaft for the loan in the amount of 16.2 million Swiss francs ($17.04 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9509 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)