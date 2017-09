May 27 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd

* FY revenue up 8 pct to 5.7 billion rand

* Retail trading and credit environment is unlikely to show any marked improvement in short to medium term

* FY diluted headline earnings per share 875.4 cents versus 912.4 cents year ago

* FY total dividend maintained at 517 cents

* FY gross profit margin was maintained at 36.6 pct