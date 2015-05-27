FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot plans to issue new shares
#Financials
May 27, 2015 / 5:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot plans to issue new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Is investigating possibility to arrange a share issue

* Says according to preliminary plan and depending on market situation, share issue is estimated to be implemented by end of 2015

* Number of shares to be issued on basis of authorisation being sought may be a maximum of 27,000,000 shares

* Plan is to increase equity capital by 30 million-50 million euros ($32.71 million-$54.52 million)

* Says if authorisation will be fully utilized, it will represent 42.3 per cent of company’s shares and voting rights

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
