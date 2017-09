May 27 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc

* Q1 was another strong period for Arrow Global

* Core collections increasing by over 50 pct to 51.1 million stg

* 41 pct increase in adjusted EBITDA to 32.8 million stg

* Portfolio purchases were up 57.2 pct compared to same quarter last year at 52.1 million stg

* Preparations for our FCA landing slot in Q3 this year remain a key focus - CEO