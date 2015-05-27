FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Massmart Holdings says sales growth of 9.5 pct for first 20 weeks of 2015
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 27, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Massmart Holdings says sales growth of 9.5 pct for first 20 weeks of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd

* For first 20 weeks of 2015 financial year, Massmart’s total sales growth is 9.5 pct

* First 20 weeks of 2015 financial year, Massmart’s comparable sales growth is 7.4 pct - CEO

* Food retailers continue to defend lease exclusivities. Regardless of how these restrictions may be characterised , they are intuitively anti-competitive - CEO

* During 2015 we have, or will, open a net 19 and six new stores in south africa and africa respectively, representing net space growth of 3.9 pct - CEO Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
