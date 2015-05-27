FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Global Emerging Markets Group commits to invest up to SEK 30 mln in ASTG
May 27, 2015 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Global Emerging Markets Group commits to invest up to SEK 30 mln in ASTG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :

* Global Emerging Markets Group (GEM) has committed to invest up to 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.52 million) in ASTG with an option to buy an additional 15 million shares at a strike price of 0.10 crowns

* Says funds are made available to Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB in form of an equity line of credit over next three years

* Shares will be issued to GEM at a 10 percent discount of 15 day volume weighted average price of ASTG shares preceding closing of each draw down

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.5237 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

