BRIEF-Scana Industrier disagrees with Oslo Børs conclusion, considers appealing

* Disagrees with Oslo Stock Exchange’s (Oslo Børs) conclusion and will consider to appeal decision to Stock Exchange Appeals Committee
* Says Oslo Stock Exchange stated that Scana Industrier is given a violation charge of four times the annual listing fee
* The charge is related to disclosure of the sale of Leshan Scana Machinery Co. Ltd in 2013 and partly failed payment of the transaction
