BRIEF-Scana Industrier disagrees with Oslo Børs conclusion, considers appealing
May 27, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Scana Industrier disagrees with Oslo Børs conclusion, considers appealing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Scana Industrier ASA :

* Disagrees with Oslo Stock Exchange’s (Oslo Børs) conclusion and will consider to appeal decision to Stock Exchange Appeals Committee

* Says Oslo Stock Exchange stated that Scana Industrier is given a violation charge of four times the annual listing fee

* The charge is related to disclosure of the sale of Leshan Scana Machinery Co. Ltd in 2013 and partly failed payment of the transaction

