BRIEF-KWS Saat 9-month net sales up 6.9 pct at EUR 777.8 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 28, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KWS Saat 9-month net sales up 6.9 pct at EUR 777.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - KWS Saat SE :

* Net sales in first nine months increase by 6.9 pct year on year to 777.8 million euros ($849.20 million)

* 9-month operating income (EBIT) was down from previous year at 140.1 million euros (previous year: 145.8 million euros)

* Expects to grow its net sales by just over 7 pct to about 1.27 billion euros(previous year: 1.18 billion euros) and post an EBIT margin of about 10 pct in fiscal 2014/2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
