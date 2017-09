BRIEF-S Immo Q1 EBIT down at EUR 18.6 mln

May 28 (Reuters) - S Immo AG :

* Q1 EBIT came to 18.6 million euros ($20 million)(Q1 2014: 26.5 million euros)

* Q1 profit for period edged up by 20.9 percent to 8.1 million euros (Q1 2014: 6.7 million euros)

* Q1 total revenues amounted to 44.3 million euros (Q1 2014: 44.8 million euros)

* Q1 EBITDA amounted to 19.7 million euros in Q1 of 2015 (Q1 2014: 22.4 million euros)

* Goal of S Immo’s management for current financial year is to once again improve company’s consolidated net income

* Aims to grow its property portfolio by around 700 million euros to 2.4 billion euros in medium-term

* Investment volume of 180 million euros is planned for 2015