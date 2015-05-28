BRIEF-Matas Q4 2014/15 EBITA up at DKK 119 million

May 28 (Reuters) - Matas A/S :

* Q4 2014/15 revenue 772 million Danish crowns ($113.07 million) versus 744 million crowns year ago

* Q4 2014/15 EBITA 119 million crowns versus 109 million crowns year ago

* 2015/16 EBITA margin is expected to be at level of 17.0 percent - 17.5 percent

* Says 2015/16 revenue is expected to be around 3.5 billion crowns, assuming like-for-like growth of approximately 2 percent after taking into account a negative calendar effect

* For the 2014/15 financial year, Matas proposes a dividend of 5.80 crowns per share

