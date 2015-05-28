FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Matas Q4 2014/15 EBITA up at DKK 119 million
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 28, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Matas Q4 2014/15 EBITA up at DKK 119 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Matas A/S :

* Q4 2014/15 revenue 772 million Danish crowns ($113.07 million) versus 744 million crowns year ago

* Q4 2014/15 EBITA 119 million crowns versus 109 million crowns year ago

* 2015/16 EBITA margin is expected to be at level of 17.0 percent - 17.5 percent

* Says 2015/16 revenue is expected to be around 3.5 billion crowns, assuming like-for-like growth of approximately 2 percent after taking into account a negative calendar effect

* For the 2014/15 financial year, Matas proposes a dividend of 5.80 crowns per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.8279 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.