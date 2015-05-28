BRIEF-Standard Bank says group income growth satisfactory for four months to April 30

May 28 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd

* jse: sbk - update on the group’s performance for the four months to April 30 2015

* Group income growth, boosted by good non-interest income, has been satisfactory

* Results of group’s banking operations for year to date are in line with required growth to achieve group’s medium term target for return on equity of 15 pct to 18 pct

* Group credit impairments for four months to April 2015 are slightly lower than in comparative period