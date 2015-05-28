FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Standard Bank says group income growth satisfactory for four months to April 30
May 28, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Standard Bank says group income growth satisfactory for four months to April 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd

* jse: sbk - update on the group’s performance for the four months to April 30 2015

* Group income growth, boosted by good non-interest income, has been satisfactory

* Results of group’s banking operations for year to date are in line with required growth to achieve group’s medium term target for return on equity of 15 pct to 18 pct

* Update on group’s performance for four months to April 30 2015

* Group credit impairments for four months to April 2015 are slightly lower than in comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

