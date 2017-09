May 27 (Reuters) - North Chemical publ AB :

* Says North Chemical subsidiary A Clean Partner International AB has signed a three-year contract with Ikaros Cleantech

* Says contract value is expected to reach 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.76 million) over three years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5232 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)