May 27 (Reuters) - Caisse Regionale De Credit Agricole Mutuel De Paris Et D‘ile De France

* Announces details of share (cooperative investment certificate) repurchase plan authorised on March 26

* Maximum number of shares that may be repurchased: 250,000

* Maximum price per share: 110 euros ($119.21) Source text: bit.ly/1ciC58T Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)