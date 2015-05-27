BRIEF-Evraz Highveld says resolved legal dispute with Sasfin Bank

May 27 (Reuters) - Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd

* Resolution to legal dispute between Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd and Sasfin Bank

* Appointed business rescue practitioners launched an urgent high court application against Sasfin Bank Limited

* On Wednesday 27 Nay 2015, parties settled application on acceptable terms, which will now immediately permit release of company’s debtors’ book.

* Separate action will be instituted by Highveld against Sasfin to recover penalties levied by Sasfin.